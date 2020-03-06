Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU reviews coronavirus plans

European Union (EU) health ministers will today hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss how best to handle the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council will see ministers from across the EU come together to discuss the escalation of the virus in Europe and how best to respond to it.

This will include a discussion and review of containment and prevention measures, as well as how prepared and able to coordinate countries in the EU currently are.

The meeting, which will be held at the Europa Building in Brussels, Belgium will begin at 10am local time (9am GMT), and will conclude at 1pm (12 noon GMT) with a press conference.

NASA and Boeing discuss failed Starliner mission

NASA and Boeing will today hold a joint press conference to discuss the findings of an investigation into the failed Starliner mission.

The Starliner crew capsule is Boeing’s key contribution to NASA’s Commercial Crew Development programme, and was due to complete an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in December.

However, it failed to rendezvous with the ISS because its internal clock was off by 11 hours, and had to be reprogrammed mid-flight to avoid a catastrophic failure that could have resulted in it being destroyed.

The briefing, which will include key figures from both NASA and Boeing, will streamed from 11am ET (4pm GMT) via NASA’s website.

International Women’s Day celebrations begin

Key events will be held across the world today to ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

This includes a breakfasts and luncheons held by key professional groups in major cities across the world, as well as workshops and sessions from key organisations in many parts of the world.

However, despite considerable enthusiasm for the event, there are concerns that there has not been enough movement on women’s rights, with a global study published this week finding that almost 90% of the world’s population are still biased against women.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

International Women’s Day has been held annually for over a century, with the first gathering having taken place in 1911.