Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Vestager takes part in European Parliament digital age hearing

Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will be grilled by members of the European Parliament (EP) today as she prepares for her expanded role in the next European Commission.

Vestager, who has gone to war with big tech companies such as Google since becoming competition commissioner in 2014, has been named executive vice president of a new portfolio named “Europe fit for the digital age”. She will also continue in her current role, suggesting that her new role will be closely tied to her continued fight against tech giants over anti-competitive practices.

MEPs, led by the Industry, Internal Market and Economic Committees, will question Vestager on digital policy, such as the Digital Services Act and the upcoming Artificial Intelligence legislative proposal.

The hearing is taking place at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, starting at 2:30pm local time.

Ada Lovelace Day celebrates women in tech

Today marks the 10th annual Ada Lovelace Day, an international celebration of achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The event was founded by Suw Charman-Anderson, former executive director of the Open Rights Group, a non-profit aiming to preserve digital rights and freedoms. Ada Lovelace Day encourages discussion around women in STEM fields, helping to raise the profile of influential and exceptional individuals.

As part of Ada Lovelace Day, a live event, ALD Live!, is being held at conference venue the IET in London, England. This will feature a line-up of expert speakers in the fields of astrophysics, biophysics, engineering, mathematics and more.

PayExpo Europe gets underway

PayExpo Europe, a leading event for payment technology and innovation in the payments industry, gets underway today.

Innovation in the payments space is set to wipe out $280bn worth of once-lucrative revenue channels over the next five years, with instant, invisible and free payments becoming the norm.

The event will feature more than 100 speakers, including the Competition and Markets Authority head of open banking Bill Roberts, Danske Bank chief data officer Soren Rode Andreasen and Bank of England executive director for banking, payments and innovation Victoria Cleland.

PayExpo Europe is taking place at the Business Design Centre in London, England, over the next two days.

