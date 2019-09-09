Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US Google antitrust probe expected

According to the Washington Post, more than half of the US’ state attorney generals are preparing an investigation into potential antitrust violations by search giant Google, which will be launched today at a news conference in Washington.

This is in response to increased scrutiny of the power that Silicon Valley tech giants hold, and their ability to force rival platforms and services out of the markets that they dominate. It is unclear whether the likes of Facebook and Amazon, both of which have also drawn attention from lawmakers in the past year, will be subject to similar antitrust probes.

The source, who spoke to the Washington Post under anonymity, warned that plans could change before the news conference takes place.

Bitmain adds to cryptocurrency miner range

Bitmain, a leader in cryptocurrency mining technology, will today release two new miners in its popular Antminer range, the S17e and T17e.

These new devices are designed to increase value for money for those hoping to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, as Bitmain continues to make significant improvements to mining efficiency. The S17e has a hash rate of 64 TH/s and power efficiency of 45 J/TH, and the T17e has a hash rate of 53 TH/s and power efficiency of 55 J/TH.

Despite being forced to abandon its plans for an initial public offering earlier this year due to falling cryptocurrency values, Bitmain has been boosted by the revival of Bitcoin, which is back trading above the $10,000 mark.

Xiaomi to launch 5G wireless charging technology

Chinese technology company Xiaomi is set to announce Mi Charge Turbo, its wireless charging technology for the 5G era, at a launch event in China today.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the product will provide increased charging speeds, which is a necessity for consumers, given the impact that 5G will have on battery life.

Xiaomi’s currently wireless charging technology offers power up to 20W. It is unclear whether the Mi Charge Turbo will match or outperform the 30W offered by Huawei’s upcoming wireless technology.

The Mi Charge Turbo launch event was confirmed by Xiaomi via China’s Weibo social media platform.

