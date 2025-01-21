The UK public sector could unlock £45bn of savings through tech transformation. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The UK government today (21 January) published a report outlining technology driven changes for a wholesale transformation of the country’s public sector that could save up to £45bn.

The State of Digital Government review highlights digitisation as the most powerful lever available to drive public sector and service reform. “Opportunities are based predominantly on process simplification, AI-driven automation of manual tasks, greater availability, adoption of low-cost digital channels and reduced fraud through compliance automation,” according to the review.

Some departments currently manage over 500 paper-based services and a lack of information sharing between departments further hampers citizens, often the most vulnerable, according to The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

However, the headline figure of £45bn in potential savings to the public sector could be misleading, according to GlobalData principal analyst Gavin Sneddon who noted that the actual commitment within the review seems rather more vague: “The changes due to be announced could save taxpayers billions”.

“Successive governments have claimed to be able to deliver budget savings as a result of increased productivity but have rarely managed to fulfil this expectation in reality,” said Sneddon.

From past experience, the use of technology to deliver real “cashable” savings requires proper business analysis of the requirements of the services, upfront capital investment in new solutions, an understanding of any specific roles which will no longer be required, and a robust staff development and change management programme, according to Sneddon.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In addition, any tech transformation plan would need to ensure policy and procedures do not obstruct effective delivery, as well as the implementation of effective procurement and contract management.

“While the use of AI enables technology to assist with a wider range of use-cases, all of these fundamentals above remain absolutely necessary if the desired outcomes are to be delivered in reality,” said Sneddon.

“Frequently, technology has failed to deliver the promised benefits because the problem it is intended to solve has not been properly understood. If the Government wishes to pick the fruit of the productivity tree it will need to water that tree with upfront capital investment. The Government may need to borrow more capital in order to save subsequent revenue expenditure and its financial room for manoeuvre is very limited,” added Sneddon.

Important technology players in the UK’s private sector are supporting UK government efforts for technology driven growth transformation. Google published a paper entitled Unlocking the UK’s AI potential in September 2024.

Vice President of Google and managing director of Google UK & Ireland, Debbie Weinstein, said in a blog post upon the launch of the paper that AI-powered innovation could create over £400bn in economic value by 2030, and deliver enormous productivity gains across all sectors of the UK economy.

Weinstein noted that: “AI’s transformative potential means that we’re at an early but critical juncture of policymaking for the UK.”

Among other things, Google is calling for a National Research Cloud for access to increased compute capacity and a National Skills Service offering a new platform and accreditation system of lifelong learning for UK employers and workers.