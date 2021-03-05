BAI Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, China Merchants Venture Capital Management, Chuxin Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, IDG Capital, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund, SPDB International and Wuyuan Capital’s $40m venture financing with Beijing Dipu Technology was the technology industry’s biggest 5g deal of Q4 2020 as 5g deals worth $277.84m were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 99.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 99.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $34.28bn.

In terms of number of 5g deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.04% over the last four-quarter average with 20 deals against the average of 23 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with 5g deals worth $165.34m.

technology industry 5g deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry 5g deals accounted for 61.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five 5g deals stood at $169.68m, against the overall value of $277.84mn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry 5g deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BAI Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, China Merchants Venture Capital Management, Chuxin Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, IDG Capital, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund, SPDB International and Wuyuan Capital’s $40m venture financing with Beijing Dipu Technology

2) The $38.5m venture financing with EdgeQ by Fusion Fund, Jerry Yang, Qualcomm Ventures and Threshold Ventures

3) Dar Global Investment, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, Sonae IM, Vintage Investment Partners and Viola Ventures’ $32m venture financing of Cellwize Wireless Technologies

4) The $29.78m venture financing of Suzhou Zhizhu Communication Technology by China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Venture Capital, Jiangsu Jinmao Investment Management, Jinbang Capital, Ronglian Venture Capital, Shun Capital, Suzhou Industrial Park Yuanhe Origin Venture Capital Management and Yuanhe Holdings

5) LIG Nex1’s acquisition of Innowireless for $29.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed 5G deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.