Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $6.5bn were announced globally for November 2021, with the $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 12.8% over the previous month of $5.77bn and a drop of 30.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.41bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.97% with 251 deals in November 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 306 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $3.74bn in November 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 27.1% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.76bn, against the overall value of $6.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bosch Rexroth,Cathay Capital (China),General Motors,GGV Jiyuan Capital,IDG Capital,Mercedes-Benz Vans,SAIC Motor,Shunwei Capital Partners,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Toyota Motor and YF Capital $500m venture financing deal with Momenta.ai

2) The $450m venture financing of Socure by Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management

3) Bohai Zhongsheng,CCB International Holdings,China Merchants Securities,Qianhai FOF,Shanghai guosheng (group) and Source Code Capital $313m venture financing deal with Moore Threads

4) The $250m venture financing of Cerebras Systems by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Ventures and Chimera Partners

5) 40 North Management,Disruptive AI Venture Capital,More Capital SAL,Samsung NEXT Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,TCP Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vertex Growth Fund $250m venture financing deal with Verbit Software

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.