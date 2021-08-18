Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $7.5bn were announced globally for July 2021, with the $1.13bn acquisition of Clarabridge being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.5% over the previous month of $14.29bn and a drop of 51.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.52bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 5.28% with 269 deals in July 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 284 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $5.49bn in July 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 36.5% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.74bn, against the overall value of $7.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clarabridge $1.13bn acquisition deal with Qualtrics International

2) The $575m acquisition of AffectLayer by Zoominfo Technologies

3) Olive AI $400m venture financing deal with The Advancement Initiative and Vista Equity Partners

4) The $300m venture financing of DataRobot by Altimeter Capital Management,Counterpoint Global,Franklin Resources,ServiceNow Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) Lion Semiconductor $335m acquisition deal with Cirrus Logic

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.