Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.5bn in North America in June 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.5bn were announced in North America in June 2022, led by $225m venture financing of AlphaSense, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 21.6% over the previous month of $1.9bn and a drop of 53.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.18bn.

Related Articles

North America held a 38.90% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.83bn in June 2022. With a 37.60% share and deals worth $1.44bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 73 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 13.10% over the previous month and a drop of 31.13% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 62 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 49.2% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $734m, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors $225m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

2) The $169m venture financing of Zoovu by FTV Capital

3) 3L Capital,Assembly Ventures,Benenson Capital Partners,Dan Doctoroff,DivcoWest,Dragoneer Investment Group,Eldridge Industries,Gideon Hixon Fund,Halogen Ventures,King River Capital,Moving Capital,RXR Realty,Silver Lake Waterman,Slow Ventures,UP.Partners and Zigg Capital $167m venture financing deal with Metropolis

4) The $90m venture financing of Shield AI by Andreessen Horowitz,Breyer Capital,Homebrew,Point72 Ventures,Riot Ventures Management,Snowpoint Ventures,SVB Capital and The Disruptive Fund

5) ACCEL,Fenwick & West,H.I.G. Capital,Hollyport Capital,Industry Ventures Fund IV,Kingfisher Investment Advisors,Silver Lake Waterman Fund and Upfront Ventures $83m venture financing deal with Invoca

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.