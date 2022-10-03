Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $211.1m in Europe in August 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $211.1m were announced in Europe in August 2022, led by $37m venture financing of Superblocks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 62.1% over the previous month of $557m and a drop of 67.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $653.54m.

Europe held an 8.38% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.52bn in August 2022. With a 2.78% share and deals worth $70.08m, Sweden was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 43 deals during August 2022, marking an increase of 7.50% over the previous month and a drop of 17.31% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded nine deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 59.9% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $126.34m, against the overall value of $211.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aaron Levie, Akshay Kothari, Andrew Ofstad, Aneel Bhusri, Apoorva Mehta, Avlok Kohli, Frederic Kerrest, Greenoaks Capital Management, Howie Liu, James Tamplin, Javier Molinar, Jeff Lawson, Jeremy Stoppeman, Kleiner Perkins, Max Mullen, Meritech Capital Partners, Neha Narkhede, Sam Blond, Spark Capital, Taylor Brown and Tom Gonser $37m venture financing deal with Superblocks

2) The $30m venture financing of Mavenoid by ABB Technology Ventures, Creandum Advisor, Mosaic Ventures, NordicNinja VC, Point Nine Capital, Smedvig Capital and SVBUK

3) Bascom Ventures, Dentsu Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, GFR Fund, Inventure, Konvoy Ventures, Sisu Game Ventures and Warburg Serres Investments $22m venture financing deal with Solsten

4) The $19.34m venture financing of LiveEO by Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures, European Commission, Hannover Digital Investments, Helen Ventures, Investitionsbank Berlin, Matterwave Ventures Management, MMC Ventures, Motu ventures Management and Segenia Capital Management

5) Elkstone Partners, Firstminute Capital I, Notion Capital Managers and Playfair Capital $18m venture financing deal with Protex AI

