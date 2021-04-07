Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $511.02m were announced in China in February 2021, led by $350m Venture Financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 70.3% over the previous month of $1.72bn and a drop of 42.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $892.43m.

China held a 12.28% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $4.16bn in February 2021.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 22 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 54.17% over the previous month and a drop of 45.00% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 87.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $446.1m, against the overall value of $511.02m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $46.57m venture financing of Shanghai Gaozhong Information Technology by Qingdao Guoxin Financial Holding, Qingdao Jiaozhou Industrial Fund and Qingdao Urban Construction Investment (Group)

3) Cape Cloud Oceanwide Fund, Haisong Capital, Tongchuang Weiye and Yaotu Capital’s $18.58m venture financing of Beijing YanRong Technology

4) The $15.48m venture financing of Beijing Zhiyin Oriental Translational Medicine Research Center by Bencao Capital, Photograph Ventures and Yijing Capital

5) Hillhouse Capital Group, Jiangmen Ventures and Lanchi Ventures’ venture financing of Vackbot for $15.48m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

