Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $5bn globally in March 2022

The $213m venture financing of Astronomer was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $5bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 35.05% over the previous month of $3.68bn and a drop of 12.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.7bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.69bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.59bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 116 deals, followed by the China with 54 and the UK with 28.

In 2022, as of March, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $14.5bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.2% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 14.6% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $724m, against the overall value of $5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners,JPMorgan Chase,K5 Global,Meritech Capital Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sierra Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Venrock $213m venture financing deal with Astronomer

2) The $150m venture financing of ConcertAI by Sixth Street Partners

3) EQT Growth and One Peak Partners $125m venture financing deal with Ardoq

4) The $121m venture financing of Insider by 212,Endeavor Catalyst,Esas Holding,Qatar Investment Authority,Riverwood Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations and Wamda Capital

5) Insight Partners,Madrona Venture Group,Shasta Ventures Management,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Trinity Ventures $115m venture financing deal with CommerceIQ