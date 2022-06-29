Technology industry big data M&A deals total $16.7bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry big data M&A deals worth $16.7bn were announced globally in May 2022, led by Intercontinental Exchange’s $16bn acquisition of Black Knight, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 590.9% over the previous month of $2.42bn and a rise of 375% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.52bn.

Related

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $16bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $16bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 14 deals, followed by the China with three and Israel with three.

In 2022, as of May, Technology big data M&A deals worth $23.92bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 23.8% year on year.

Technology industry big data M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five big data M&A deals accounted for 99.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology big data M&A deals stood at $16.7bn, against the overall value of $16.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intercontinental Exchange $16bn acquisition deal with Black Knight

2) The $300m acquisition of Cellwize Wireless Technologies by Qualcomm Technologies

3) Augury $200m acquisition deal with Seebo Interactive

4) The $180m acquisition of Hangzhou B-Soft by Philips (China) Investment

5) Vian Systems $20m acquisition deal with Dealtale

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.