Total technology industry big data M&A deals worth $26.86bn were announced globally in March 2021, led by $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 226.8% over the previous month of $8.22bn and a rise of 123.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.03bn.

Comparing big data M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $26.66bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $26.66bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of big data M&A deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 30 deals, followed by the UK with five and Belgium with two.

In 2021, as of March, technology big data M&A deals worth $40.84bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 142.3% year on year.

technology industry big data M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five big data M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data M&A deals stood at $26.64bn, against the overall value of $26.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic by Hitachi

3) The $6.33bn merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data

4) The $645m merger of Capitol InvestmentV and States Title Holding

5) Dropbox’s acquisition of DocSend for $165m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

