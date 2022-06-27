Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $1.1bn in North America in May 2022

Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by $170m venture financing of Chainalysis, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 14.4% over the previous month of $944.09m and a drop of 45.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.98bn.

North America held a 63.16% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $1.71bn in May 2022. With a 59.06% share and deals worth $1.01bn, the US was the top country in North America’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 34 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 9.68% over the previous month and a drop of 24.44% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 30 deals during the month.

North America technology industry big data venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 59.05% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $635m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC $170m venture financing deal with Chainalysis

2) The $150m venture financing of Cribl by CRV,Greylock Partners,IVP,Redpoint Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tiger Global Management

3) Accel,GGV Capital,GIC Singapore Government Investment,ICONIQ Growth,Institutional Venture Partners,Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $135m venture financing deal with Monte Carlo

4) The $100m venture financing of Imply Data by Andreessen Horowitz,Bessemer Venture Partners,Khosla Ventures,OMERS Growth Equity and Thoma Bravo

5) Equinor Ventures,Evergy Ventures,Huron River Ventures,NextEra Energy Resources,Statkraft Ventures,The Goldman Sachs Group and UL Ventures $80m venture financing deal with SkySpecs

