Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $295m in Europe in June 2022

Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $295m were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by $80m venture financing of VEO Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 79.3% over the previous month of $164.51m and a rise of 1.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $290.77m.

Europe held a 20.77% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $1.42bn in June 2022. With a 7.71% share and deals worth $109.45m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 22 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 46.67% over the previous month and a rise of 37.50% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded eight deals during the month.

Europe technology industry big data venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 75.6% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $223m, against the overall value of $295m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ATP Private Equity Partners,Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker,SEED Capital and Ventech $80m venture financing deal with VEO Technologies

2) The $40m venture financing of Maze.design by Amplify Partners,Anne Raimondi,Atlassian Ventures,Emergence Capital,Felicis Ventures,HubSpot Ventures,Justin Bauer,Partech Partners,Seedcamp Investment Management and Zoom Venture Partners

3) Anthemis Group,Korelya Capital,Mosaic Ventures,Mundi Ventures,Notion Capital Managers and Opera Tech Ventures $40m venture financing deal with Hokodo Services

4) The $35m venture financing of ESG Book by Allianz X,Energy Impact Partners and Meridiam

5) Emerald Development Managers,Evolution Equity Partners,Hannover Digital Investments and IQ Capital Partners $28m venture financing deal with CybSafe

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.