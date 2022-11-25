Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $679.5m globally in October 2022

The $146m venture financing of SingleStore was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $679.5m were announced globally in October 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 47.3% over the previous month of $1.29bn and a drop of 66.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.05bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $409.7m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $387.89m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in October 2022 was the US with 24 deals, followed by the China with 16 and India with four.

In 2022, as of October, technology big data venture financing deals worth $15.64bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 47.7% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 49.8% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $338.56m, against the overall value of $679.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goldman SachsLLC and Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia)’s $146m venture financing deal with SingleStore

2) The $80m venture financing of Vesttoo by Black River Ventures, Gramercy Ventures Advisors, Hanaco Ventures Capital and Mouro Capital

3) Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Operator Collective, Sixty Degree Capital, Third Point Ventures and Thomson Reuters Ventures’s $45m venture financing deal with DataGrail

4) The $40m venture financing of Landis Technologies by Arrive, GV Management Co, Operator Partners, Second Century Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations, Signia Ventures and Team Builder Ventures

5) Guohe Investment and Legend Capital’s $27.56m venture financing deal with Shanghai Kelinbrui Information Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.