Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $6.7bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $6.7bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by Google’s $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 60.2% over the previous month of $4.17bn and a drop of 5.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.1bn.
Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.71bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.71bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 39 deals, followed by the UK with 15 and Japan with five.
In 2022, as of March, technology cloud M&A deals worth $12.38bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 65.9% year on year.
technology industry cloud M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $6.49bn, against the overall value of $6.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Google $5.4bn acquisition deal with Mandiant
2) The $650m acquisition of Granulate Cloud Solutions by Intel
3) NCS $217.89m acquisition deal with Arq Group Enterprise
4) The $135.5m acquisition of Segmint by Alkami Technology
5) Information Analysis $90m acquisition deal with Knowmadics