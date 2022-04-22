Technology industry cloud private equity deals total $1.8bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry cloud private equity deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in March 2022, with Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X’ $1.38bn private equity deal for 7.5% stake in Splunk being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 37.9% over the previous month of $2.9bn and a drop of 75.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.36bn.

Comparing cloud deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.66bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.66bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud private equity deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the UK with three and France with three.

In 2022, as of March, technology private equity deals worth $22.05bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 33.1% year on year.

technology industry cloud private equity deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry cloud private equity deals accounted for 98% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology cloud private equity deals stood at $1.77bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cloud private equity deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X $1.38bn private equity deal for 7.5% stake in Splunk

2) The $250m private equity of FlashParking by Vista Equity Partners Management

3) Cathay Capital Private Equity,Eurazeo and Sagard NewGen $143.84m private equity deal with DiliTrust