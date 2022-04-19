Technology industry cloud venture financing deals total $4.1bn globally in March 2022

The $213m venture financing of Astronomer was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.1bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 7.5% over the previous month of $4.42bn and a drop of 28.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.75bn.

Related

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.12bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.08bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 96 deals, followed by the China with 34 and the UK with 18.

In 2022, as of March, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $12.66bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 32.5% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 19.3% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $788.73m, against the overall value of $4.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners,JPMorgan Chase,K5 Global,Meritech Capital Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sierra Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Venrock $213m venture financing deal with Astronomer

2) The $165.73m venture financing of Deepki by Bpifrance Large Venture,Hi Inov,Highland Europe Technology Growth,One Peak Partners,REVAIA and Statkraft Ventures

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Green Bay Ventures,Grove Ventures,M12,Qumra Capital,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Viola Growth $150m venture financing deal with R Software

4) The $135m venture financing of Typeform S.L by Connect Ventures,General Atlantic,GP Bullhound,Index Ventures,Point Nine Capital,Sofina,Teamworthy Ventures,Top Tier Capital Partners and Trium Venture Partners

5) EQT Growth and One Peak Partners $125m venture financing deal with Ardoq