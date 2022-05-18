Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $1.05bn in Europe in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.05bn were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by PTC’s $280m acquisition of Intland Software, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7.9% over the previous month of $972.83m and a drop of 80.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.51bn.

Europe held a 25.93% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.05bn in April 2022. With an 8.26% share and deals worth $334.59m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 104 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 11.11% over the previous month and a drop of 16.80% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 24 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 63.8% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $670m, against the overall value of $1.05bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PTC $280m acquisition deal with Intland Software

2) The $100m acquisition of Parseport by Workiva

3) Sonos $100m acquisition deal with Mayht

4) The $100m acquisition of Adyoulike by Spot.IM

5) Vercom $90m acquisition deal with MailerLite UAB

