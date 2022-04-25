Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $1.9bn in North America in March 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.9bn were announced in North America in March 2022, led by Zebra Technologies’ $875m acquisition of Matrox Electronic Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.9% over the previous month of $2.59bn and a drop of 66.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.79bn.

North America held a 47.76% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.02bn in March 2022. With a 25.87% share and deals worth $1.04bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 50 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 12.28% over the previous month and a drop of 26.47% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 36 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 89.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.72bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Zebra Technologies $875m acquisition deal with Matrox Electronic Systems

2) The $450m acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions by SES

3) Alphawave IP Group $210m acquisition deal with Open-Silicon

4) The $100m acquisition of Unbxd by Children’s Medical Center Dallas,Google Ventures and Netcore Cloud

5) Sangoma Technologies $80m acquisition deal with NetFortris