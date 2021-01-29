Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $11.3bn were announced in Europe in December 2020, led by GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 80.8% over the previous month of $58.78bn and a drop of 17.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.62bn.

Europe held a 47.50% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $23.79bn in December 2020. With a 36.57% share and deals worth $8.7bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 104 deals during December 2020, marking a decrease of 4.59% over the previous month and a rise of 22.35% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 24 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 83.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $9.46bn, against the overall value of $11.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $2.56bn acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

3) Wipro’s $1bn acquisition of Metro Systems Romania and METRO-nom

4) The $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile by Cisco Systems Holdings UK

5) SB Management Group’s acquisition of Sinch for $683.16m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.