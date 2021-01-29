Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $12.15bn were announced in North America in December 2020, led by Flutter Entertainment’s $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 100.2% over the previous month of $6.07bn and a rise of 111.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.75bn.

North America held a 51.07% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $23.79bn in December 2020. With a 51.07% share and deals worth $12.15bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 71 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 69.05% over the previous month and a rise of 61.36% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 61 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 86.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $10.55bn, against the overall value of $12.15bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel

2) The $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group by Tencent Music Entertainment Group

3) Funimation Productions’ $1.18bn acquisition of Crunchyroll

4) The $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics by Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor

5) Lightspeed POS’s acquisition of Upserve for $430m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.