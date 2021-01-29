Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $271.71m were announced in Asia-Pacific in December 2020, led by Tencent’s $92m acquisition of Line Games, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 79.7% over the previous month of $1.34bn and a drop of 90.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.73bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 1.14% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $23.79bn in December 2020. With a 0.39% share and deals worth $92m, Republic of Korea (South Korea) was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 30 deals during December 2020, marking a decrease of 16.67% over the previous month and a rise of 15.38% over the 12-month average. Australia recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $247.9m, against the overall value of $271.71m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tencent’s $92m acquisition of Line Games

2) The $73.56m acquisition of Hangzhou Duozhun Data Technology by Ascential

3) CAE’s $35m acquisition of Merlot Aero Limited

4) The $31.72m acquisition of Soshin Electric by Walsin Technology

5) Peak Positioning Technologies’ acquisition of Zhongke Software Intelligence for $15.62m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.