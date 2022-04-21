Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $458.6m in Asia-Pacific in March 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $458.6m were announced in Asia-Pacific in March 2022, led by NCS’s $239.62m acquisition of Dialog, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 156.4% over the previous month of $178.82m and a drop of 75.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.84bn.
Asia-Pacific held an 11.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.02bn in March 2022. With an 11.38% share and deals worth $457.5m, Australia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 22 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 37.14% over the previous month and a drop of 43.59% over the 12-month average. India recorded six deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top three technology cross border deals stood at $458.56m, against the overall value of $458.6m recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) NCS $239.62m acquisition deal with Dialog
2) The $217.89m acquisition of Arq Group Enterprise by NCS
3) Infinite Honor $1.06m acquisition deal with Yummy Network TechnologyLimited