Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.5bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by $805m venture financing of Verse Innovation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7.8% over the previous month of $2.32bn and a drop of 36.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.93bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 30.98% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022. With a 14.87% share and deals worth $1.2bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 124 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 26.63% over the previous month and a drop of 15.07% over the 12-month average. India recorded 36 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 49.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.24bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Luxor Capital Group,Sofina Group and Sumeru Ventures $805m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $150m venture financing of Sky Mavis by Binance NFT Marketplace

3) Index Ventures,Northern Lights Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $110m venture financing deal with Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology

4) The $100m venture financing of Hangzhou Fork Intelligent Technology by GGV Jiyuan Capital,GL Ventures and Goldman SachsLLC

5) Cathay Innovation ,Franklin Resources,GreatPoint Ventures,Maverick Capital,Maverick Ventures and Owl Rock Capital $75m venture financing deal with Coherent Capital Advisors

