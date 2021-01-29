The $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.66bn were announced globally in December 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 32.01% over the previous month of $3.53bn and a rise of 42.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.28bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.97bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.36bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in December 2020 was the US with 56 deals, followed by the UK with 19 and China with 16.

In 2020, as of December, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $38.72bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 14.4% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 26.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.25bn, against the overall value of $4.66bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

2) The $222m venture financing of Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

3) Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’ $210m venture financing of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology

4) The $160m venture financing of VOI Technology by Amazon.com, Balderton Capital (UK), Creandum Advisor, Delivery Hero, Inbox Capital, iZettle, Klarna Bank, Kry/Livi, NordicNinja VC, Project A Services GmbHKG, Stena Sessan, The Raine Group, VNV Global and Zillow

5) 8090 Partners, Arrowroot Capital, Carlos Gutierrez, Daniel Nadler, Dorm Room Fund, Escondido Ventures, Firetrail Investments, Global Public Offering Fund, Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC, Jerry Yang, Jipyong & Jisung, Katharine Weymouth, Lakebridge Equity Partners, Mark Cuban, Nautilus Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pure Asset Management, Regal Funds Management, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Ron Gula, Runway Growth Capital, S&P Global Ventures, Tech Pioneers Fund, The Economist Group, Thorney Opportunities, Tom Monahan, Visionnaire Ventures, Voyager Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management’s venture financing of FiscalNote for $160m.

