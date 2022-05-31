Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $484.2m in Middle East and Africa in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $484.2m were announced in Middle East and Africa in April 2022, led by $170m venture financing of Foodics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 56% over the previous month of $1.1bn and a drop of 39.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $803.33m.

Middle East and Africa held a 6.00% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022. With a 3.47% share and deals worth $280.1m, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 33 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 38.89% over the previous month and a drop of 29.79% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 16 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 66.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $322m, against the overall value of $484.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Endeavor Catalyst,Prosus,Sequoia Capital India and STV – Saudi Arabia $170m venture financing deal with Foodics

2) The $60m venture financing of Coronet by Balderton Capital and Jerusalem Venture Partners

3) Lachy Groom,Oren Zeev and Seven Seven Six venture fund $35m venture financing deal with RiversideFM

4) The $30m venture financing of RiseUp Israel by Aleph Venture Capital,Corner Ventures,Jeff Schwartz,Latitude Ventures US and Sir Ronald Cohen

5) Bessemer Venture Partners,Flybridge Capital Partner,Ibex Investors,Seedcamp Investment Management and Tiger Global Management $27m venture financing deal with Appwrite

