Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals total $6bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $6bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by Google’s $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 886.4% over the previous month of $610.29m and a rise of 101.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.99bn.

Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.02bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.02bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the US with ten deals, followed by the UK with three and Canada with three.

In 2022, as of March, technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $7.96bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 10.3% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top three cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 99.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $5.99bn, against the overall value of $6bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Google $5.4bn acquisition deal with Mandiant

2) The $616.5m acquisition of Attivo Networks by Sentinel labs

3) Crossword Cybersecurity $2m acquisition deal with Threat Status

