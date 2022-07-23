Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals total $897.9m globally in June 2022

Total Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $897.9m were announced globally in June 2022, led by China Mobile Capital’s $618.11m acquisition of 23.1% stake in Venustech Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 406.9% over the previous month of $177.13m and a drop of 72.03% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.21bn.

Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $658.41m. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $618.11m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 13 deals, followed by the UK with four and Brazil with one.

In 2022, as of June, Technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $15.61bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 3% year on year.

Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $897.94m, against the overall value of $897.9m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Mobile Capital $618.11m acquisition deal for 23.1% stake in Venustech Group

2) The $160m acquisition of Digital Shadows by RELIAQUEST

3) Comcast $50m acquisition deal with Levl Technologies

4) The $40.3m acquisition of 9.54% stake in Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. by HDFC Bank,ICICI Bank and State Bank of India

5) EcoOnline Holding $29.53m acquisition deal with Safe Apps

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.