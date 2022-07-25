Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals total $902.5m globally in June 2022

The $100m venture financing of Perimeter 81 was the Technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $902.5m were announced globally in June 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 42.5% over the previous month of $1.57bn and a drop of 54.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.98bn.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $569.95m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $552.76m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 25 deals, followed by the Canada with five and China with five.

In 2022, as of June, Technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $8.07bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 31.2% year on year.

Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 44.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $400m, against the overall value of $902.5m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group,Entree Capital,Insight Venture Management,ION Crossover Partners,Spring Ventures and Toba Capital $100m venture financing deal with Perimeter 81

2) The $100m venture financing of Immuta by Dell Technologies Capital,DFJ Growth Fund,Intel Capital,International Airlines Group,March Capital Partner,NightDragon Security,Snowflake Ventures,StepStone,Ten Eleven Ventures and Wipro Ventures

3) Alpha Square Group,Bain Capital Ventures,Cisco Investments,Intel Capital,Sapphire Ventures,Splunk Ventures and Tribe Capital $70m venture financing deal with JupiterOne

4) The $70m venture financing of AppOmni by ClearSky Ventures,Costanoa Ventures,Salesforce Ventures,Scale Venture Partners and Thoma Bravo

5) Differential Ventures,Flint Capital,Glilot Capital Partners,Merlin Ventures and National Grid Partners $60m venture financing deal with Cyolo

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

