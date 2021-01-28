Total technology industry deals for December 2020 worth $116.7bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a increase of 3.4% over the previous month and a rise of 56.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $74.5bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 13.3% over the last 12-month average with 1731 deals against the average of 1528 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $75.15bn.

Technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 46.1% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $53.76bn, against the overall value of $116.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

3) Platinum Equity’s $7.2bn private equity deal with Ingram Micro

4) The $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic by GlobalWafers

5) Flutter Entertainment’s acquisition of Fanduel for $4.18bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

