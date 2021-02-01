Total technology industry deals for Q4 2020 worth $339.21bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.63% over the previous quarter and a rise of 81.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $186.79bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 8.8% over the last four-quarter average with 4976 deals against the average of 4572 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $174.16bn.

Technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 37.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $128.66bn, against the overall value of $339.21bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $35bn acquisition of Xilinx by Advanced Micro Devices

3) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

4) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

5) Marvell Technology Group’s acquisition of Inphi for $10.27bn.

