Total technology industry future of work deals worth $5.1bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $2bn acquisition of Turbonomic being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 109.4% over the previous month of $2.44bn and a drop of 19.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.37bn.

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a rise of 5.41% with 78 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 74 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $4.94bn in April 2021.

technology industry future of work deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five future of work deals accounted for 74.9% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $3.83bn, against the overall value of $5.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) International Business Machines’ $2bn acquisition of Turbonomic

2) The $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems by BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital

3) The $668m merger of Fifth Wall AcquisitionI and SmartRent.com

4) The $241.29m private equity deal of Vena Solutions by Vista Equity Partners Management

5) Everbridge’s acquisition deal with xMatters for $240m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.