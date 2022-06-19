Technology industry future of work deals total $69.6bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry future of work deals worth $69.6bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $69bn acquisition of VMware being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 8587.5% over the previous month of $801.27m and a rise of 2124% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.13bn.

Related

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a drop of 43.08% with 37 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 65 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $69.44bn in May 2022.

Technology industry future of work deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five future of work deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $69.29bn, against the overall value of $69.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry future of work deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $110m venture financing of GreyOrange by BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management

3) Equinor Ventures,Evergy Ventures,Huron River Ventures,NextEra Energy Resources,Statkraft Ventures,The Goldman Sachs Group and UL Ventures $80m venture financing deal with SkySpecs

4) The $51m venture financing of Assembled by Basis Set Ventures,Emergence Capital and New Enterprise Associates

5) B Capital Group,BMO Capital Markets,Covalent Ventures,Gaingels,iNovia Capital,Moxxie Ventures,Scribble Ventures,Telstra Ventures and Tribe Capital $50m venture financing deal with Certn Holdings

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.