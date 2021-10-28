The $180m venture financing of AlphaSense was the technology industry’s top future of work venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.2bn were announced globally in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 24.5% over the previous month of $956.12m and a drop of 4.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.25bn.

Comparing future of work venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $552.04m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $518.46m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry future of work venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of future of work venture financing deals activity in September 2021 was the US with 19 deals, followed by the UK with seven and China with five.

In 2021, as of September, technology future of work venture financing deals worth $13.47bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 236.1% year on year.

technology industry future of work venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry future of work venture financing deals accounted for 44.3% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology future of work venture financing deals stood at $528m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry future of work venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AllianceBernstein,Bank of America,Barclays Ventures,Citigroup,Cowen,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Morgan Stanley,Viking Global Investors and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital $180m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

2) The $115m venture financing of ContractPod Technologies by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) Columbia Lake Partners,Creandum,fka Charles River Ventures,K Fund,Point Nine Capital and Tiger Global $80m venture financing deal with Everyday Software

4) The $78m venture financing of Shenzhen Pudu Technology by Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund,Meituan,Sequoia Capital China and Shenzhen Investment Holdings

5) Atlassian Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $75m venture financing deal with Snyk

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

