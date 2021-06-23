Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $45.8bn were announced globally for May 2021, with the $43bn acquisition of Warner Media being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 1.6% over the previous month of $46.49bn and a rise of 132.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $19.7bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 46.81% with 50 deals in May 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 94 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with internet of things deals worth $44.37bn in May 2021.

technology industry internet of things deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 98.8% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $45.2bn, against the overall value of $45.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $925m acquisition of CasaiQ by Global Payments

3) Snap’s $500m acquisition of WaveOptics

4) The $434.21m private equity deal of Telit Communications by DBAY Advisors

5) MSA Safety’s acquisition deal with Bacharach for $337m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.