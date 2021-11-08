Siemens’ $651.04m acquisition deal with Sqills was the technology industry’s biggest internet of things deal of Q3 2021 as internet of things deals worth $5.2bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 88.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 90.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $52.84bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 27.75% with 205 deals in Q3 2021 against the average of 283.75 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with internet of things deals worth $2.12bn.

technology industry internet of things deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things deals accounted for 35.5% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $1.83bn, against the overall value of $5.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens $651.04m acquisition deal with Sqills

2) The $391m acquisition of Azuga by Bridgestone Americas

3) Zebra Technologies $290m acquisition deal for 95% stake in Fetch Robotics

4) The $285m acquisition of Nortek Security and Control by Melrose Industries and Nice

5) Summit Partners $215m private equity deal with Odoo

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

