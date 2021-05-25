Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $58.3bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 195.8% over the previous month of $19.7bn and a rise of 245.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $16.85bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 9.38% with 87 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 96 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with internet of things deals worth $31.63bn in April 2021.

technology industry internet of things deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 91.5% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $53.33bn, against the overall value of $58.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft

3) Gulf Energy Development’s $5.43bn acquisition of 81% stake in Intouch

4) The $4.5bn merger deal of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

5) SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition deal of 40% Stake in AutoStore.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.