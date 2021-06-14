Total technology industry internet of things M&A deals worth $7.51bn were announced in Europe in Q1 2021, led by Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1727.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 30.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.75bn.

Europe held a 22.17% share of the global technology industry internet of things M&A deal value that totalled $33.88bn in Q1 2021. With a 17.41% share and deals worth $5.9bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s internet of things M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 23 internet of things deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 20.69% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.75% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded seven deals during the quarter.

Europe technology industry internet of things M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry internet of things M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top three internet of things M&A deals stood at $7.51bn, against the overall value of $7.51bn recorded for the quarter.

The top three technology industry internet of things deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $1.6bn acquisition of 7.6% stake in Yandex by Janus Henderson Group

3) Norbit’s $2.8m asset transaction with StalkIT

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.