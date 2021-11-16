Total technology industry internet of things venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced in the in Q3 2021, with $200m venture financing of Whoop being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 36.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 29.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.6bn.

The US held a 35.76% share of the global technology industry internet of things venture financing deal value that totalled $3.16bn in Q3 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 51 internet of things deals during Q3 2021, marking a decrease of 22.73% over the previous quarter and a a drop of 16.39% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 51.5% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things venture financing deals stood at $581m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accomplice Ventures,Animal Capital,CAVU Venture Partners,GP Bullhound,Institutional Venture Partners,NextView Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Thursday Ventures $200m venture financing deal with Whoop

2) The $111m venture financing of Helium Systems by 10T Holdings,Almeda Research,Andreessen Horowitz,Multicoin Capital Management and Rabbit Capital

3) American Family Ventures and Marcy Ventures Partners $110m venture financing deal with Wyze Labs

4) The $80m venture financing of Covariant by Amplify Partners,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Index Ventures (US),Radical Ventures and Temasek Investments

5) Conductive Ventures,Entree Capital,Insight Partners,Leigh Jasper,Rob Philpot,Robert Bosch Venture Capital,Root Ventures and Tiger Global Management $80m venture financing deal with Versatile

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.