The $200m venture financing of Keenon Robotics was the technology industry’s top internet of things venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.5bn were announced globally in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 47% over the previous month of $1bn and a rise of 11.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.32bn.

Comparing internet of things venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $741.14m. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $664.97m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of internet of things venture financing deals activity in September 2021 was the China with 12 deals, followed by the US with 12 and Germany with four.

In 2021, as of September, technology internet of things venture financing deals worth $12.9bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 98.9% year on year.

technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 53.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $790.55m, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CICC ALPHA (Beijing) Investment Fund Management,Prosperity7 Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $200m venture financing deal with Keenon Robotics

2) The $185.94m venture financing of Tsign by Dachen Caizhi,Dazheng Capital,Guohai Innovation Capital,IDG Capital,Sequoia China Investment Management,Tencent Technology (Shenzhen),WEN Capital,Yinshan Capital,Yuanyi Investment Management,Yuexiu Property and ZhongWei Capital

3) IDG Capital,Meituan,Sequoia Capital China and Source Capital $154.61m venture financing deal with Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies

4) The $140m venture financing of Commercetools by Accel Partners (India),Insight Partners and REWE Group

5) American Family Ventures and Marcy Ventures Partners $110m venture financing deal with Wyze Labs

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.