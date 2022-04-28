Technology industry M&A deals total $3.2bn in Asia-Pacific in March 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $3.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in March 2022, led by Doosan’s $386.4m acquisition of 38.7% stake in Tesna, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 55.1% over the previous month of $2.05bn and a drop of 39% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.21bn.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 15.19% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $20.93bn in March 2022. With a 6.45% share and deals worth $1.35bn, Republic of Korea (South Korea) was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 136 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 3.55% over the previous month and a drop of 4.23% over the 12-month average. India recorded 34 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 39% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.24bn, against the overall value of $3.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Doosan $386.4m acquisition deal for 38.7% stake in Tesna

2) The $313.07m acquisition of 4.7% stake in Indus Towers by Bharti Airtel and Nettle Infrastructure Investments

3) NCS $239.62m acquisition of Dialog

4) The $217.89m acquisition of Arq Group Enterprise by NCS

5) CJ ENM $82.3m acquisition deal with KT StudioGenie

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.