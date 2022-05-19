Technology industry M&A deals total $62.7bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry M&A deals worth $62.7bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by X Holdings I and X Holdings II’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 197.8% over the previous month of $21.04bn and a rise of 44.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $43.3bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $59.43bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $59.27bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 168 deals, followed by the UK with 52 and Canada with 34.

In 2022, as of April, Technology M&A deals worth $205.32bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 9.3% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 91.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology M&A deals stood at $57.39bn, against the overall value of $62.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) X Holdings I and X Holdings II $44bn acquisition deal for 90.9% stake in Twitter

2) The $6.2bn acquisition of Datto by Kaseya

3) Elon Musk $2.89bn acquisition of 9.2% stake in Twitter

4) The $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US by Deutsche Telekom

5) Advanced Micro Devices $1.9bn acquisition deal with Pensando Systems

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.