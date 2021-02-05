Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020 worth $54.91bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 36.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 41.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $38.81bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $34.98bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $34.93bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q4 2020 was the US with 152 deals, followed by the UK with 49 and China with 23.

In 2020, as of the end of Q4 2020, technology private equity deals worth $175.96bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 38% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 48.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $26.6bn, against the overall value of $54.91bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo’s $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage

2) The $7.2bn private equity deal with Ingram Micro by Platinum Equity

3) Partners Group and Vista Equity Partners Management’s $3.5bn private equity deal with Pluralsight

4) The $3bn private equity deal with Endurance International Group by Clearlake Capital Group

5) Advent International and James M. Peck’s private equity deal with Nielsen for $2.7bn.

