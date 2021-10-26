Total technology industry robotics deals worth $3.4bn were announced globally for September 2021, with the $1.5bn private equity deal with Blue Prism Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 164.1% over the previous month of $1.28bn and a rise of 43.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.36bn.

In terms of number of robotics deals, the sector saw a rise of 8.89% with 49 deals in September 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 45 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with robotics deals worth $1.93bn in September 2021.

technology industry robotics deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five robotics deals accounted for 68% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners Management $1.5bn private equity deal with Blue Prism Group

2) The $220m venture financing of Agile Robots by Chimera Investments,Foxconn Industrial Internet,GL Ventures,Linear Capital,Sequoia China Investment Management,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Xiaomi Group

3) CICC ALPHA (Beijing) Investment Fund Management,Prosperity7 Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $200m venture financing deal with Keenon Robotics

4) The $200m venture financing of OpenTrons Labworks by Khosla Ventures,Lerer Hippeau Ventures,Sands Capital Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,SOSVentures and Y Combinator

5) AllianceBernstein,Bank of America,Barclays Ventures,Citigroup,Cowen,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Morgan Stanley,Viking Global Investors and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital $180m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.