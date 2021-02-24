The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology was the technology industry’s top robotics venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.45bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.2% over the previous month of $846.97m and a rise of 168.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $540.69m.

Comparing robotics venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.36bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.33bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry robotics venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of robotics venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the China with 14 deals, followed by the US with four and Japan with one.

In 2021, as of January, technology robotics venture financing deals worth $1.45bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 39.01% year on year.

technology industry robotics venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals accounted for 90.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology robotics venture financing deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $1.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus’ $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing

4) The $55m venture financing of AMP Robotics by Closed Loop Partners, GV Management Co, Sequoia Capital Operations, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Valor Equity Partners and XN-Ventures

5) Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund Phase II, Panxin (Shanghai) Investment Center (Limited Partnership) and Suzhou Fangguang Phase II Venture Capital Partnership’s venture financing of Shanghai Jieka Robot Technology for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.