The $220m venture financing of Agile Robots was the technology industry’s top robotics venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.9bn were announced globally in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 81.6% over the previous month of $1.03bn and a rise of 79.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.04bn.

Comparing robotics venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $748.92m. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $734.38m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry robotics venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of robotics venture financing deals activity in September 2021 was the US with 14 deals, followed by the China with 13 and the UK with four.

In 2021, as of September, technology robotics venture financing deals worth $12.43bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 162.7% year on year.

technology industry robotics venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals accounted for 51.1% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology robotics venture financing deals stood at $954.61m, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Chimera Investments,Foxconn Industrial Internet,GL Ventures,Linear Capital,Sequoia China Investment Management,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Xiaomi Group $220m venture financing deal with Agile Robots

2) The $200m venture financing of Keenon Robotics by CICC ALPHA (Beijing) Investment Fund Management,Prosperity7 Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) Khosla Ventures,Lerer Hippeau Ventures,Sands Capital Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,SOSVentures and Y Combinator $200m venture financing deal with OpenTrons Labworks

4) The $180m venture financing of AlphaSense by AllianceBernstein,Bank of America,Barclays Ventures,Citigroup,Cowen,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Morgan Stanley,Viking Global Investors and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital

5) IDG Capital,Meituan,Sequoia Capital China and Source Capital $154.61m venture financing deal with Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies

