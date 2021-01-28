Total technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals worth $69.69m were announced globally for December 2020, with the $20m venture financing of Rec Room being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.2% over the previous month of $66.24m and a drop of 85.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $485.96m.

In terms of number of virtual and augmented reality deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 26 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 30 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with virtual and augmented reality deals worth $44m in December 2020.

technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five virtual and augmented reality deals accounted for 74.03% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five virtual and augmented reality deals stood at $51.59m, against the overall value of $69.69m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DAG Ventures, First Round Capital, Index Ventures, Madrona Venture Group and Sequoia Capital’s $20m venture financing of Rec Room

2) The $14m venture financing of MEL Science by Channel four Ventures and Mubadala Investment

3) Nitto Denko’s $8m venture financing of Cosemi Technologies

4) The $6m asset transaction deal of 5518 Studios by 1518 Studios

5) SEAF CEE Growth Fund’s venture financing deal with Deepsense.ai Sp. z o.o for $3.59m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed virtual and augmented reality deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

