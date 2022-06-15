Technology industry virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals total $232.4m globally in May 2022

The $60m venture financing of Buildots was the Technology industry’s top virtual and augmented reality venture financing deal as total deals worth $232.4m were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64.1% over the previous month of $648.16m and a drop of 34.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $355.98m.

Comparing virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Middle East and Africa held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $71m. At the country level, the Israel topped the list in terms of deal value at $71m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the China with seven deals, followed by the UK with four and the US with four.

In 2022, as of May, Technology virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals worth $2.09bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 74.7% year on year.

Technology industry virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals accounted for 65.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals stood at $152.77m, against the overall value of $232.4m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry virtual and augmented reality venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Future Energy Ventures Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Maor Investments,O.G. Tech Ventures,TLV Partners and Viola Growth $60m venture financing deal with Buildots

2) The $50m venture financing of Zora Labs by Coinbase Ventures,Haun Ventures and Kindred Ventures

3) Amadeus Capital Partners,Global Brain,IP Group,MMC Ventures,Octopus Ventures,Presidio Ventures,ROBO Global,Samsung Ventures Investment,Toyota Ventures and Yamato Holdings $16m venture financing deal with SLAMcore

4) The $15.77m venture financing of Pharrowtech by Bloc Ventures,imec.xpand,Innovation Industries and KBC Focus Fund

5) Adam Ghobarah,Alexandre Yazdi,Entrepreneur First,Naver Z,Sparkle Ventures,William O’Farrell and Xavier Niel $11m venture financing deal with Kinetix

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed virtual and augmented reality deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

